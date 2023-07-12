Srinagar among top 10 districts in Swachh Sarvekshan Mission across country: DC

“Srinagar has reached the Model category as our villages have achieved all the targets. I would like to congratulate the Rural Development Department for achieving their targets,” he said.

He added that Srinagar district is ranked among the top 10 districts in the country in the Swachh Sarvekshan Mission.

“Further, we will also strive to meet the criteria for model villages and fulfil all the requirements,” he said.

In response to a query about road macadamisation, he said that there are two types one is done by Public Works Department and the other is done by Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

He added that both organisations are working in their respective areas and the work will be completed soon.