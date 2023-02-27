Srinagar City set to be at its charming best by mid April: CS

While taking on-spot assessment of the Jhelum River front development the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers to complete the work by 15th of April. He asked them to develop the footpath including its finishing, cycle track, green spaces, landscaping and undergrounding of electrical cables etc forthwith. The project is to be completed at a cost of Rs 32.50 Cr.

At Polo View, the Chief Secretary emphasized on making the entire area aesthetically appealing adopting an integrated approach. He asked for facade improvement of adjoining buildings and carry out other beautification works simultaneously. The work also includes laying of PQC along polo view tube, macadamisation of new Polo View Road, Construction of office cum toilet block, fencing by iron grill panels, rationalization of utilities, laying of quality tiles and stones and creating seating arrangement around chinar trees besides landscaping of the area. The work of surfacing etc along with other drainage works are being completed at a cost of Rs 5.13 Cr.