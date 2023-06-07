Srinagar consultancy owner booked for human trafficking, child labor: police

Srinagar, may 07: Police on Wednesday booked a person for alleged human trafficking, child labour and cheating.
The accused, identified as Rizwan Ahmad Shah of Safakadal, owned a consultancy in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area under the name ‘Shah Ji Consultancy’, a police spokesman tweeted.
He has been shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu, the spokesman said.
“One Fraudster Rizwan Ahmad Shah of Safakadal Srinagar, Owner of Shah Ji Consultancy, Rajbagh booked in PSA & lodged in Kot Balwal Jail. He had done fraud, human trafficking, child labour, cheating. Public is advised to check credentials of consultancies for hiring domestic helps,” Srinagar police tweeted.
Meanwhile, police advised public to verify the credentials of consultancies before hiring any domestic help.