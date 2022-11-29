Srinagar court directs traffic police to halt issuing e-challans

Srinagar, Nov 29: A local court here on Tuesday directed the traffic police, Kashmir to halt issuance of e-challans for seizure of vehicles till the time technical glitches faced by the system are resolved. The court also asked the traffic police authorities to release all vehicles seized in gross violation of SOPs.

Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic), Srinagar observed that the seizure of vehicles by e-challan without following the required procedural formalities renders citizens remediless.

Quoting an order, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the court directed IGP Kashmir (Traffic) and SSP Traffic Srinagar to ensure halting of e-challans for seizing vehicles till the time technical glitches are properly resolved.