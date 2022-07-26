Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA case, issues summons

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office-bearers of JKCA for the offences punishable under section 120-B, 406 and 409 of Ranveer Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.



The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by the ED in this case so far, is Rs. 51.90 crore out of which assets worth Rs 21.55 crore.