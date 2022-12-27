Srinagar: CRPF organises Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan to engage with youth

To make the occasion special for the local population, the spokesman said that a series of events were organized. “This included singing and painting competition, debate apart from indoor sports tournament of Table tennis and Chess,” he added.

He said all events were organized to strengthen the mutual trust and sense of coordination with local youth.

Rishi Raj Sahay, Commandant 44 Bn, CRPF inaugurated the event in the presence of Deepak Kumar Sahu, Second in Command, Atma Ram, Deputy Commandant and other officers of the unit and senior members of intezamia Committee of various mosque of the neighboring area.