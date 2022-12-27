Srinagar: CRPF organises Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan to engage with youth

Srinagar, Dec 27: In its constant endeavour to raise awareness on the menace of drug abuse, connect with the society and engage with youth on a positive note, 44 Bn CRPF organised ‘Jashn E Chillai Kalan’ in Srinagar, officials said today.
“On the occasion of Chillai Kalan in the Kashmir Valley, 44 Bn CRPF organized a function “Jashn – e – Chillai Kalan on 26/12/2022 at HMT Complex, Zainakote, Srinagar. Apart from being a front runner in counter terrorism role, the Battalion exhibited its human touch and warm relation with local mass,” said a spokesman, in a statement.
To make the occasion special for the local population, the spokesman said that a series of events were organized. “This included singing and painting competition, debate apart from indoor sports tournament of Table tennis and Chess,” he added.
He said all events were organized to strengthen the mutual trust and sense of coordination with local youth.
Rishi Raj Sahay, Commandant 44 Bn, CRPF inaugurated the event in the presence of Deepak Kumar Sahu, Second in Command, Atma Ram, Deputy Commandant and other officers of the unit and senior members of intezamia Committee of various mosque of the neighboring area.
In the series of events, approximately 50 youths participated and this concluded with the presentation of trophies and gifts to the winners. The children of Aagosh Sultan Yatimkhana were present as special guest and also participated in various events.
Sahay congratulated the winners and in his address emphasized on various aspects including the drug menace.
The function concluded with vote of thanks to all the guests, participants, media personnel and other senior officers of CRPF for their august presence and cooperation and making the event a grand success.