Srinagar records season's coldest night; Pahalgam freezes at minus 5.3°C

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 5.6°C on previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.1°C against minus 1.3°C as on the previous night and it was 1.°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.5°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.