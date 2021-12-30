Srinagar freezes at minus 4°C as mercury drops across Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that the minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded a drop of 1.7°C than the previous night and was below minus 1.9°C below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

The mercury settled at minus 9.6°C at the world famous resort of Gulmarg against minus 10.4°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 4.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.