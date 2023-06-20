Srinagar gets 12 J&K Bank Cash Recycler Machines

Srinagar, June 20: Carrying forward its ease-of-banking mission, J&K Bank today dedicated 12 Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) for public at various places in Srinagar amid gatherings of valuable customers, traders and local residents.
Deputy Commissioner (Srinagar) Mohammad Aijaz Assad (IAS) inaugurated the CRM at Shalimar, while as the Vice-Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Haris Handoo inaugurated the CRM at Bemina.
Meanwhile, Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) inaugurated the recycler machine at Alamgari Bazar and Bank’s GM & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabassum Nazir threw open the CRM terminal for public here at Residency Road.
Speaking at these different locations, the senior district administration officials lauded the Bank’s efforts towards making basic banking services conveniently affordable and easily accessible for the people of Srinagar.
After dedicating the CRM at Residency Road for public, the Bank’s Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabassum Nazir urged the people to avail the Bank’s CRM facility in an easy and secure way. “In order to extend convenience further to our clients, we are expanding our digital and alternate channels of banking across our areas of operation. And we are witnessing a marked improvement in the customer service of the branches adjacent to these terminals because of the drastic reduction in their customer footfall”, she remarked.
Zonal Head (Srinagar) Shabir Ahmad inaugurated the other eight CRMs in presence of Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bulla and Asmat Ara. He expressed satisfaction on the commissioning of CRMs in Srinagar, saying that the recycler machines would go a long way in alleviating the hardships faced by public especially local traders and businessmen in cash-management. “The CRMs will help them save their valuable effort and time”, he added.
With a provision of accepting as well as dispensing cash, these self-serving terminals were commissioned at Zaldagar, Jehangir chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Nowhatta, Nallahmar, Maharaj Gunj, Rajouri Kadal and Islamia College in Srinagar.