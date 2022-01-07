Srinagar gets National Award for COVID-19 management

Jammu, Jan 7: Jammu and Kashmir got national level awards for COVID-19 management and Panchayat Development Index at the 24th National Conference on e-Governance held at Hyderabad on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the awards were presented by MoS PMO and Ministry of Personnel Jitendra Singh.
District Srinagar got the first position in the category of COVID-19 management with effective use of technology.
The award was received by Secretary Tribal Affairs and then Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
Similarly, Bandipora district got the award for innovative digital product ‘Panchayat Development Index (PDI)’ launched by the district administration.
The award was received by Deputy Commissioner BandiporaOwais Ahmad, Joint Director Planning BandiporaImtiyaz Ahmad, and DIO Bandipora Mala Ram.