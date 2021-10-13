Srinagar International Airport to start direct flights to Sharjah from Oct 23

On Sunday October 24, the flight G84095 will depart from Sharjah at 0025 hrs and arrive in Srinagar at 0620 taking 4 hours and 25 minutes. This is way lesser both in terms of cost and time as air travelers would shell out higher costs even as the flights used to fly between Srinagar and Sharjah via Delhi or Amritsar which would take longer.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had last month said in Srinagar that international flights will soon resume at the Srinagar International airport, ending the long pending demand of the UT to have direct international connectivity.

He also said that the terminal at the Srinagar airport will be expanded from 25,000 square metre to 63,000 square metre.