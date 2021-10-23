Srinagar-Jammu highway closed

“Vehicular traffic would remain suspended on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Sunday also in view of the inclement weather predictions,” Deputy Commissioner RambanMussarat Islam tweeted. “No vehicular traffic will be allowed from either side on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in view of the inclement weather conditions for the next 24 hours by the MeT department.”

Official sources said that all the vehicular traffic was stopped at Qazigund and Udhampur but some Srinagar-bound load carriers and passenger vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Chanderkote whereas few Jammu-bound vehicles stranded in Ramban were cleared Saturday evening after men and machinery of a contractor company engaged by the National Highway Authority of Indian (NHAI) cleared the landslides and prepared a single-lane road at Cafeteria MorhRamban.