Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for repair work today

Ramban, Jun 01: The authorities have ordered suspension of vehicular traffic on both sides on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in order to carry out repair and maintenance works in Dhalwas area of Ramban district.
Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the traffic on National Highway-44 is closed as of now for restoration works at Dhalwas.
The order read that the critical stretch at Dhalwas has become narrow, following incessant rains and slides.
“People and passengers are being informed about the status of National Highway-44 through various social media platforms,” it added.