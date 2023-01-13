Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for traffic due to snowfall, shooting stones

Srinagar, Jan 13: Traffic on Srinagar- Jammu national highway was stopped on Friday after snowfall and shooting stones on the mountainous road.
Official sources said that the traffic movement was stopped in view of continuous snowfall in Nowgam-Banihal sector.
"There were shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban as well," they said.
The meteorological department said that snowfall started at most places of Kashmir including Srinagar, Banihal, and Bhadarwah.
"Rain at most places of Jammu including the city since morning. Snow likely to continue over higher reaches for nxt 5-6 hours, " a MeT official said.