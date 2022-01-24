Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Srinagar Jan 24: A strictly one-way traffic for stranded vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar resumed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday afternoon after almost two days of closure due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by the inclement weather.
The thoroughfare remained shut on Sunday after wet weather triggered mudslides and shooting stones at several places.
Even as weather improved since Sunday evening, the highway restoration was delayed after a loaded truck was stuck in a heavy mudslide at Pantihal area of Ramban district.
The mudslide was finally cleared after hectic efforts with the Traffic Police clearing the scheduled one-way LMV traffic for stranded vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar at around 1 pm on the highway, an official said.
The authorities had asked the motorists to cross Nagrota in Jammu from 0900 hrs till 1200 hrs and Jakheni in Udhampur from 1000 hrs till 1300 hrs. The said window is likely to be extended now in view of the continuous road closure.