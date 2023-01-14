Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for traffic

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Srinagar-Jammu highway was thrown open for the vehicular movement on Saturday morning with traffic allowed to ply from both the sides, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the highway was thrown open for the traffic this morning after the road was cleared.
He said men and machinery were pressed into service soon after the snowfall stopped, adding that the road was cleared from the debris and snow.
They said that after clearance of the national highway, the light-motor vehicles were allowed from both the sides.