Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road reopen for traffic: officials

“Traffic plying on NH-44, SSG Road. However, traffic could not [be] released till now due to slippery condition of road at Peer Ki Gali,” said an official on X.

However, Deputy Commissioner Poonch said that Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Pir Panjal was also through for traffic.

"Mughal road is through. Passengers are requested plan early departure to ensure PKG crossing before 4 pm. Also please keep an eye out for advisories," DC Poonch, Yasin Choudhary posted on X.