Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road reopen for traffic: officials

Srinagar, Oct 23: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway and Mughal Road were restored for traffic this morning, officials said today.
“Traffic plying on NH-44, SSG Road. However, traffic could not [be] released till now due to slippery condition of road at Peer Ki Gali,” said an official on X.
However, Deputy Commissioner Poonch said that Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with Pir Panjal was also through for traffic.
"Mughal road is through. Passengers are requested plan early departure to ensure PKG crossing before 4 pm. Also please keep an eye out for advisories," DC Poonch, Yasin Choudhary posted on X.
Officials said traffic was restored on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) early today morning, with the stranded vehicles being cleared first.
He advised the commuters to follow lane discipline. “Overtaking can lead to congestion and inconvenience to all,” he added.