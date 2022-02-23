Srinagar-Jammu highway shut due to heavy snowfall, landslides

Srinagar, Feb 23: Authorities on Wednesday closed the Jammu-Srinagar highway after landslides and shooting stones triggered by the heavy overnight snowfall.
“Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides and shooting stones at many places on NHW and snow accumulation around the NVYUG Tunnel,” Traffic Police said in a communique this morning.
According to news agency GNS, hundreds of vehicles including at least around 300-Kashmir bound trucks, carrying essentials and other supplies, are stranded at Banihal on the highway.
The traffic department officials had urged commuters not to travel on the thoroughfare without confirming its status from traffic control units at Ramban or Srinagar in view of inclement weather prediction issued by meteorological department earlier on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.
Also, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.