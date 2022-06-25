Kashmir

Srinagar-Jammu highway through for traffic, Mughal road remains shut

Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian district, was blocked due to landslide at Manasar Morh.
Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened for one-way traffic after four days closure. [Screengrab]@dcramban/Twitter
Srinagar, Jun 25: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened for one-way traffic after four days closure while Mughal road was closed due to landslide on Saturday.

“Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road is through for vehicular movement,” traffic department said in a statement.

It said stranded vehicles on highway will be allowed to move to their destinations.

Meanwhile, Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian district, was blocked due to landslide at Manasar Morh.

News agency GNS quoted SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed saying that efforts are underway to clear the road.

