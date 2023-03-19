Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open despite inclement weather

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Sunday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 55 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban and for 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remains slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of four HMVs.