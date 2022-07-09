Srinagar- Jammu National Highway open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: Traffic authorities on Saturday said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic movement of Amarnath Ji Yatris , private cars , passenger light motor vehicles.

They said convoy of Amarnath Yatra and passenger Light Motor Vehicles were allowed to ply on the both sides on the highway whereas Heavy Vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police headquarters issued an advisory for Sunday stating that no yatra convoy will move from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu towards Kashmir on Sunday.