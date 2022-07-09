Srinagar- Jammu National Highway open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: Traffic authorities on Saturday said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic movement of Amarnath Ji Yatris , private cars , passenger light motor vehicles.
They said convoy of Amarnath Yatra and passenger Light Motor Vehicles were allowed to ply on the both sides on the highway whereas Heavy Vehicles were allowed to move towards Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police headquarters issued an advisory for Sunday stating that no yatra convoy will move from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu towards Kashmir on Sunday.
However, the Shri Amarnath Ji (SANJY) convoy from Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam will be allowed to move towards Jammu on Sunday.
They said private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on the both sides whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund through Banihal Qazigund tunnel after assessing the traffic situation on Jammu Srinagar National Highway on Sunday.
The SANJY convoy from yatra base camp Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam to be released towards Jammu at 6 am and 6:30 am respectively, the advisory said.
The cut off timing for the Light Motor Vehicles, private cars has been fixed 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota Jammu and from Jakhani (Udhampur) 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The cut off timings for the Jammu bound Light Motor Vehicles has been fixed 11-30am to 2pm from Qazigund.
They advised the operators of private cars and other passenger Light Motor Vehicles to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
Heavy Motor Vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday.
Till the filing of this report Jammu Srinagar National Highway was open and Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential commodities we\re heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace.