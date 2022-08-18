Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic for passenger vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy vehicles on Thursday.
However, there was traffic congestion at various places due to narrow road stretches.
Traffic authorities said the passenger vehicles (heavy and medium) and private cars were allowed to move on either side of Jammu and Srinagar whereas heavy motor vehicles and oil and gas tankers were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Thursday.
They said the highway remained open for hassle-free movement of traffic for the whole day.
Earlier on Wednesday, the traffic police department had issued an advisory stating that due to heavy rainfall landslide and shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Mehar and Seri, Kelamorh around 2000 light medium and heavy vehicles were stranded on the highway. “If weather permitted only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations,” it said.
They said that the road was restored after the concerned agency NHAI cleared the landslides and prepared a single-lane road late Wednesday evening.
They said that all the stranded traffic was cleared during the night and fresh traffic was allowed to move towards their respective destinations on Thursday morning.
Traffic officials monitoring regulations at Mehar, Ramban said a huge rush of vehicles was witnessed today. They said hundreds of vehicles have crossed the Nashri –Ramban stretch of the highway while the heavy vehicles are still heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace due to single lane Mehar, Cafeteria Morh road stretch.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions private cars, passenger light motor vehicles will be allowed to move on both sides. Whereas heavy vehicles shall be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund Kashmir on Friday,the advisory said.