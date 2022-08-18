Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic for passenger vehicles and one-way traffic for heavy vehicles on Thursday.

However, there was traffic congestion at various places due to narrow road stretches.

Traffic authorities said the passenger vehicles (heavy and medium) and private cars were allowed to move on either side of Jammu and Srinagar whereas heavy motor vehicles and oil and gas tankers were allowed to move towards Kashmir on Thursday.

They said the highway remained open for hassle-free movement of traffic for the whole day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the traffic police department had issued an advisory stating that due to heavy rainfall landslide and shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Mehar and Seri, Kelamorh around 2000 light medium and heavy vehicles were stranded on the highway. “If weather permitted only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations,” it said.