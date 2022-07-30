Srinagar - Jammu National Highway remains open

“Jammu-bound trucks are crossing the shooting stone-prone road stretch of Mehar towards Jammu at a very slow pace,” they informed.

As per traffic advisory, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, light vehicles will be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy load carriers (trucks) stranded in Udhampur jurisdiction will be allowed to move towards Kashmir on the highway on Sunday after assessing the traffic situation.

TCUs of Srinagar, Jammu and Udhampur have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

“The cut-off timing for the Srinagar-bound LMVs and private cars has been fixed as 7.30 am to 11.30 am from Nagrota- Jammu and 8. 30 am to 12.30 pm from Jakhani (Udhampur). The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed as 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund. The operators of private cars and other passengers of Light Motor Vehicles are advised to use the Jawahar tunnel route up to 2 pm,” the advisory said.