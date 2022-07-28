Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh highways to remain closed tomorrow

Officials said that public will be informed through social media in case the road opens.

On Mughal road, subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs shall be allowed from both sides and HMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Poonch tomorrow. LMVs followed by HMVs will be released from Herpora (Shopian) towards Poonch at 0500 hrs. upto 1700 hrs and LMVs will be released from Behramgalla (Buffliaz), Poonch towards Srinagar at 0500 hrs upto 1700 hrs.