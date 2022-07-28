Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh highways to remain closed tomorrow

Srinagar July 28: Taffic Police on Thursday informed that no vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) on Friday in view of road blockage at Mehad, Ramban due to mudslide and intermittent shooting stones.
No traffic movement on all Fridays on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road from either side in view of Maintenance and Repair on Zoji La axis, it said. Truckers upto ten tyres have been advised to use Mughal road for movement from Jammu to Srinagar and vice-versa.
Officials said that public will be informed through social media in case the road opens.
On Mughal road, subject to fair weather and good road condition, LMVs shall be allowed from both sides and HMVs shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Poonch tomorrow. LMVs followed by HMVs will be released from Herpora (Shopian) towards Poonch at 0500 hrs. upto 1700 hrs and LMVs will be released from Behramgalla (Buffliaz), Poonch towards Srinagar at 0500 hrs upto 1700 hrs.
Yatris and tourists havd been advised to travel in the Kashmir Valley only between 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs and plan their travel so as to reach their destination within this time period. In case the Yatris / Tourists fail the reach their destination within the stipulated time i. e. 1800 hrs. the security forces shall make such Yatris / Tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgment Centre.
People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under: Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732, Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091), Ramban (9419993745), Udhampur (8491928625) and PCR Kishtwar (9906154100) for status of Sinthan Road.