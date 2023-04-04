Srinagar-Kargil highway closed after snow avalanches

An official told Greater Kashmir that the highway is closed due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri areas. "Light snowfall with rains continues," he said.

"Srinagar Kargil NHW-1 is blocked and traffic halted at Sonamarg due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri at Zojila. BRO is on job to clear the road," Kargil police said in a tweet.