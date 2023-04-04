Srinagar-Kargil highway closed after snow avalanches

Sonamarg, Apr 04 : The Srinagar-Kargil highway was closed at Sonamarg on Tuesday for traffic movement after two snow avalanches hit at two places along the road in Zojila.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the highway is closed due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri areas. "Light snowfall with rains continues," he said.
"Srinagar Kargil NHW-1 is blocked and traffic halted at Sonamarg due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri at Zojila. BRO is on job to clear the road," Kargil police said in a tweet.