Srinagar-Kargil highway remains closed for 10th day

Prominent social-political activist from Kargil Sajad Hussain Kargili has urged the administration to airlift the stranded students in Kashmir. " Hundreds of students are stranded in Srinagar and Sonamarg areas for the past week due to the closure of the highway. The students are in a dire state having spent a large amount to travel to Kargil solely for verification of their documents in the wake of the SSCMess. They are now facing financial issues and are waiting for the verification process for a job for which they are only probable candidates. SSCMess is beyond comprehension" Sajad tweeted.

"I request Hon’ble @lg_ladakh sahib to kindly pass instructions to the concerned authorities to arrange an IL76 for airlifting the stranded students and passengers from Srinagar. Expediting the snow clearance is something that can be disrupted due to an avalanche, and the weather for the next week in the Srinagar area is forecasted to be cloudy/rainy/snow.