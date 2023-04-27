Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one-way traffic after 11 days

After remaining closed for 11 days due to avalanches and inclement weather, the one-way traffic in Srinagar-Kargil road was restored, and the stranded light motor vehicles, including passenger vehicles, were allowed to move from Sonamarg towards Kargil on Thursday afternoon.

An official told Greater Kashmir that one-way traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil has been restored, and subject to good weather and road conditions, the decision to allow other vehicles, including trucks, will be taken.