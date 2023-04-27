Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens for one-way traffic after 11 days

Ganderbal, Apr 27: The vehicular movement on Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Kargil road was partially restored on Thursday for one-way traffic movement after remaining closed for over 10 days.
After remaining closed for 11 days due to avalanches and inclement weather, the one-way traffic in Srinagar-Kargil road was restored, and the stranded light motor vehicles, including passenger vehicles, were allowed to move from Sonamarg towards Kargil on Thursday afternoon.
An official told Greater Kashmir that one-way traffic from Sonamarg towards Kargil has been restored, and subject to good weather and road conditions, the decision to allow other vehicles, including trucks, will be taken.
Hundreds of light motor vehicles and heavy motor vehicles, including trucks and passenger vehicles, are stranded on both sides of the highway since April 16 after massive snow avalanches hit Zojila Pass at several places resulting in the closure of the road.