Srinagar-Leh highway blocked after flash floods hit Kullan Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 4: Flashflloods triggered by possible cloudburst in the upper reaches occurred in Kullan area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday blocking the Srinagar-Leh highway for traffic.
The flashfloods in the nullah snaking through Shah Mohalla Kullan occurred due to a possible cloud burst on early Tuesday morning.
Locals said that the floodwaters entered into some nearby houses. However there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property. The flashfloods also resulted in the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway near Kullan due to which traffic remains suspended on both sides of the highway.
Meanwhile Beacon has pressed its men and machinery to clear the road.