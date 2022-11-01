Srinagar-Leh highway closed after fresh snowfall at Zoji La Pass

Srinagar, Nov 01: The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement on Tuesday after fresh snowfall at Zoji La Pass, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the road has been closed in view of slippery conditions.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on its official Twitter handle also confirmed that SSG road has been closer for vehicular movement.
“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal road through. However SSG Road closed for vehicular movement in view of fresh snowfall in Zoji La axis,” the police said in a tweet.