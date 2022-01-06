Srinagar-Leh highway closed after heavy snowfall

Authorities in Ladakh on Thursday ordered closure of 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway for vehicular movement for the current season cutting off the UT from rest of the world after heavy snowfall and avalanches along the Zojila pass on the road. Special Arrangement

