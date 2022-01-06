Srinagar-Leh highway closed after heavy snowfall
Ganderbal, Jan 6: Authorities in Ladakh on Thursday ordered closure of 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway for vehicular movement for the current season cutting off the UT from rest of the world after heavy snowfall and avalanches along the Zojila pass on the road.
An order issued to this effect by the Divisional Commissioner Ladakh UT, said that passing through the pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement while ordering closure of the highway for all kinds of civilian vehicular movement till further orders.
Tourists have been advised to suspend any planned travel on Srinagar-Leh Highway through Zojila pass.
Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev and Superintendent of Police Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary too urged people not to undertake any journey on the Srinagar-Leh highway to avoid any untoward incident.