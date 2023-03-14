Srinagar-Leh highway likely to open early this year

Sonamarg, Mar 14: The Srinagar-Leh highway connecting Ladakh with Jammu and Kashmir is likely to open early this year as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has almost completed the snow clearance work.
Officials said that the snow clearance work on both Drass and Sonamarg sides of the highway had been completed and the road connected.
However, they said that the road conditions are not feasible for traffic movement as the road is narrow and widening of the road was yet to be done.
Besides, there are apprehensions of snow avalanches that need to be taken care of.
Meanwhile, Chairman and CEC, LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev, and Superintendent of Police, Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary visited Zojila Pass to take stock of snow clearance works on the Kargil-Srinagar road.
During the visit, the CEC took stock of the snow clearance measures to open the road as soon as possible. The snow clearance team told the CEC that the widening from Sonamarg side was pending although the road was clear.
The team of BRO and Vijayak said that due to avalanches on the road stretch between Zero Point and India Gate of the Zojila axis, they were facing difficulties in snow clearance measures. They told the CEC that once the road was made feasible for traffic and proper widening done, it would open for traffic at the earliest.
Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC, Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan told Greater Kashmir that the administration would ensure to bring vegetables, fruits, mutton, chicken, and other essential commodities before the commencement of holy month of Ramadan.
About the opening for passenger traffic, the authorities would decide after complete assessment by the Project Beacon and Vijayak.
The CEC appreciated the efforts of the engineers, technicians, and labourers of Project Vijayak, Project Beacon, Police Department, Mechanical Division, and other concerned agencies for carrying out the snow clearance operations despite hostile weather conditions.
He urged them to continue with the same commitment so that the highway was made ready for smooth passage of passenger traffic to their respective locations and the supply of required essential commodities to Ladakh is ensured.