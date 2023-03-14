Srinagar-Leh highway likely to reopen early this year as BRO completes snow clearance work

During the visit, the CEC took stock of the snow clearance measures in order to open the road as soon as possible. The snow clearance team informed the CEC that the widening from Sonamarg side is pending although the road is clear, said an official.

The team of BRO and VIJAYAK said that due to snow avalanches on the road stretch between Zero Point and India Gate of the Zojila axis, they are facing difficulties in snow clearance measures.

They informed the CEC that once proper widening is done, the road will be opened for vehicular traffic at the earliest.

Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan told Greater Kashmir that the administration will make sure that vegetables, fruits, mutton, chicken and other essential commodities are made available before the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan.