Srinagar-Leh highway likely to reopen early this year as BRO completes snow clearance work

Sonamarg, Mar 14: The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway connecting Ladakh with rest of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to reopen early this year as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has almost completed the snow clearance work.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the snow clearance work on both Drass and Sonamarg sides of the highway has been completed and the road has been connected. They, however, said that the road conditions are not feasible for traffic movement as the road is narrow and widening of the road is to be done, besides there are apprehensions of snow avalanches that needs to be taken care of.
Meanwhile, Chairman/CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev, Superintendent of Police, Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary visited Zojila Pass to take stock of snow clearance works on the Kargil-Srinagar road.
During the visit, the CEC took stock of the snow clearance measures in order to open the road as soon as possible. The snow clearance team informed the CEC that the widening from Sonamarg side is pending although the road is clear, said an official.
The team of BRO and VIJAYAK said that due to snow avalanches on the road stretch between Zero Point and India Gate of the Zojila axis, they are facing difficulties in snow clearance measures.
They informed the CEC that once proper widening is done, the road will be opened for vehicular traffic at the earliest.
Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan told Greater Kashmir that the administration will make sure that vegetables, fruits, mutton, chicken and other essential commodities are made available before the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan.
The CEC appreciated the efforts of engineers, technicians, labourers of Project Vijayak, Project Beacon, Police Department, Mechanical Division and other concerned agencies for carrying out the snow clearance operations despite hostile weather conditions.
He urged them to continue with the same commitment so that the highway is made ready for smooth passage of passengers to their respective locations and the supply of required essential commodities to Ladakh is ensured.