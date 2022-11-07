Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road closed after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Nov 7: Srinagar-Leh highway was closed while the traffic on Mughal road continued to remain suspended for the second consecutive day on Monday due to fresh snowfall, officials said.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, was closed for traffic on early Sunday after snowfall at several places enroute including Pir Ki Gali (PKG), Mansar Mohre and Posha.