Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road closed amid rain, snowfall

Srinagar, Nov 14: Rain and snowfall on Monday forced the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway as well as historic Mughal road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, officials said.
Quoting a traffic department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar-Leh highway was closed amid snowfall around areas of Sonamarg.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, traffic, Rajouri-Poonch range, Aftab Bukhari said that the historic Mughal road was closed following snowfall in Pir Ki Gali and other areas along the thoroughfare.
Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar highway was open for the traffic, although it was raining at several places along the thoroughfare.
“Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Mughal road & SSG road closed for vehicular movement due the fresh snowfall,” traffic police said in a tweet.