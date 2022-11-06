Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal road closed for traffic after snowfall

Srinagar, Nov 6: Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road have been closed for traffic after fresh snowfall in Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
An official of traffic department in Srinagar said that the two roads were closed early in the morning. However, he said that Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open.
In a tweet, the traffic department said that the vehicles were plying on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
"Mughal road & SSG (Srinagar-Gulmarg-Gumri) road were closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall," it said.
Overnight rains and snowfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir which also continued through Sunday morning bringing down the temperatures, meteorological department said.
The department also predicted more wet weather for the next 24 hours.