Srinagar-Leh highway re-opens for LMVs

The first convoy of the vehicles was flagged off from Sonamarg towards Kargil by DC Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, SP Ganderbal Nikhil Borker, SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri, Dysp Traffic Ganderbal, Mehraj ud Din Raina, ARTO Ganderbal Basharat Mehmood, Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and other officials.

Pertinently, the highway was restored on Saturday in record 73 days. A one way traffic from Srinagar to Leh shall ply on odd days while from Leh to Srinagar traffic on even days.