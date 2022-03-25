Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for light motor vehicles

In Drass, the Superintendent of Police traffic Kargil Rafi Giri along with other officials supervised the traffic movement.

DySP Traffic Ganderbal Mehraj ud Din Raina said that about 680 vehicles which include passenger vehicles, Tata mobiles and 407 mini trucks were allowed from Sonamarg on Friday towards Kargil. Officials said that the traffic shall ply on Srinagar-Leh National Highway on odd days from Srinagar towards Leh. While from Leh to Srinagar traffic will ply on even days and cut off time for vehicles shall remain 6 am at Sonmarg, Ganderbal side and 8:30 am from Kargil Side at Meenamarg. Besides, no traffic shall be allowed on Fridays on the axis which shall be maintenance day.