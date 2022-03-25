Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for light motor vehicles

Sonamarg, Mar 25: The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway reopened for vehicular traffic movement on Friday after remaining closed for nearly three months due to heavy snowfall.
An official while confirming the reopening of the road told Greater Kashmir that only light motor vehicles will be allowed for now.
The first convoy of the vehicles was flagged off from Sonamarg towards Kargil by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, SP Ganderbal Nikhil Borker, SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri, DySP Traffic Ganderbal, Mehraj ud Din Raina, ARTO Ganderbal Basharat Mehmood, Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and other officials.
In Drass, the Superintendent of Police traffic Kargil Rafi Giri along with other officials supervised the traffic movement.
DySP Traffic Ganderbal Mehraj ud Din Raina said that about 680 vehicles which include passenger vehicles, Tata mobiles and 407 mini trucks were allowed from Sonamarg on Friday towards Kargil. Officials said that the traffic shall ply on Srinagar-Leh National Highway on odd days from Srinagar towards Leh. While from Leh to Srinagar traffic will ply on even days and cut off time for vehicles shall remain 6 am at Sonmarg, Ganderbal side and 8:30 am from Kargil Side at Meenamarg. Besides, no traffic shall be allowed on Fridays on the axis which shall be maintenance day.
The movement of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies for Ladakh and Kargil regions from Sonamarg to Drass will be decided later, an official said.
Meanwhile, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Mir also visited Zojila on Friday and took stock of the road and Traffic management. He was accompanied by DySP traffic Ganderbal Mehraj ud Din Raina.