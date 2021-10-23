Srinagar-Leh highway shut; Sonamarg receives 12 inches of snow

Ganderbal, Oct 23: The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway has been closed for vehicular traffic after the area received fresh snowfall at Zojila Pass since Friday evening, officials said.
An official said that the Zojila Pass is experiencing a fresh spell of moderate snowfall since Friday evening, adding that around 12 inches of the snow had accumulated due to which traffic movement on the Srinagar-Leh highway had been suspended as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, health resort Sonamarg, Minamarg in Drass areas and Kargil also received fresh snow on Saturday.
Sonamarg received about 10-12 inches of snow.
Meanwhile, Police in Kargil established emergency helpline service to facilitate the general public to seek help during an emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain and snowfall.
In case of any emergency, the general public of district Kargil can contact below mentioned phone numbers 24x7.
SSP Kargil 9419070018, Additional SP Kargil 9419003717, DySP DAR DPL 9469679666, SHO PS Kargil 9797951951, SHO PS Zanskar 6005563929, SHO PS Drass 9906665038, Incharge Police Post Minamarg 7006728085, Incharge PP Rangdum 6006094761 and 6006508943; Incharge PP Chiktan 9469197998, Incharge PP Khangral 9149627734, Incharge PP Wakha 9419629929, Incharge PP Batalik 8492043117.