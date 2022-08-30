SRINAGAR MAN’S DEATH IN 2002 | High Court orders IO’s appearance

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Tuesday directed the Investigation Officer (IO) to remain present on September 8 in connection with a case regarding the death of a man allegedly in BSF custody here in 2002.

A bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal sought the presence of the IO after the perusal of the government’s latest status report indicating that “the case is pending for want of attendance of the then Assistant Commandant of BSF, M K Rahul”.

As the petition filed by the wife of the deceased Ghulam Nabi Bhat came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General Asifa Padroo submitted the latest status report in compliance with the directions passed by the court on August 18.