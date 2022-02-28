Srinagar Mayor extends greetings, prays for harmony

Srinagar, Feb 28: Greeting people on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Meraj and Herath, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu expressed hope that the occasions bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony in the lives of the people of J&K.
In a statement issued here, Mattu greeted people saying, “Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak!”
Mattu also extended his wishes to all the countrymen and Kashmiri Pandits saying “Herath Mubarak” on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.
“May this day fill the lives of the people with happiness and solace,” he said.