Srinagar Mayor pays glorious tributes

Srinagar, July 28: The Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu Friday paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, and highlighted the spirit and essence of Karbala and the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS).
The Mayor said, "The day of Ashura is a day of great significance for Muslims all over the world. It is a day to remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who stood up against tyranny and injustice. The spirit of Karbala is a reminder that we must always stand up for what is right, even in the face of overwhelming odds and injustice."
The Mayor also said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) is a lesson in courage, resilience, and faith. "Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions showed us that it is possible to stand up to oppression, even when it means sacrificing our own lives. Their sacrifice is an inspiration to us all," he added.
He called on all Muslims to commemorate the day of Ashura with prayers, fasting, and reflection. "Let us remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain and his companions, and let us resolve to live our lives in accordance with their teachings," Mattu said.
“The spirit of Karbala is a powerful one. It is a spirit of resistance, of courage, and of sacrifice. It is a spirit that has inspired Muslims for centuries, and it continues to inspire us today", he added.