Srinagar Mayor pays glorious tributes

The Mayor said, "The day of Ashura is a day of great significance for Muslims all over the world. It is a day to remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who stood up against tyranny and injustice. The spirit of Karbala is a reminder that we must always stand up for what is right, even in the face of overwhelming odds and injustice."

The Mayor also said that the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) is a lesson in courage, resilience, and faith. "Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions showed us that it is possible to stand up to oppression, even when it means sacrificing our own lives. Their sacrifice is an inspiration to us all," he added.