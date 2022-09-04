Srinagar Mega Job Fair | 1200 youth shortlisted, 150 selected for training

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the job fair, Sarita Chauhan spoke at length about bridging the Gap between the demand and supply in the job market . She impressed upon stakeholders to counsel and guide the students to take up skill oriented courses to enhance their employability.

While addressing the industry representatives, she emphasized on the registration of private companies as job providers on Employment portal(www.jakemp.nic.in).

She further directed the private company representatives to list out the skill requirements in their respective sectors and notify the vacancies available with them from time to time.

The Commissioner Secretary further instructed the Director Employment to strengthen and diversify the Counselling of youth and try to build a connect with the industry.

The representatives from various companies and industries also spoke at the occasion and showed enthusiasm in this step of getting connected with youth through the Department.