Militant involved in PDD employee’s killing killed in Pulwama gunfight: IGP Kashmir

"One terrorist of Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in Pulwama #encounter, " a police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar as saying.

Police identified the slain militant as Shahid Bashir Sheikh of Srinagar. Shahid, police said, was involved in the killing of Mohammad Shafi Dar of Batmaloo area of Srinagar on October 2.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of Srinagar. He was involved in recent killing of civilian (Mohd Safi Dar, PDD Deptt’s staff) on 2/10/21. AK 47 rifle was used in his killing. One AK rifle along with Mag/Amn recovered, " the police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir as saying.