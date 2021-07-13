Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road blocked after landslide in Uri

Uri, July 13: The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was blocked on Tuesday following a landslide triggered by incessant rains in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNT reported that a massive landslide hit the road near Laghama area in Uri, blocking traffic.

The official said that men and machinery were pressed into service and the road was made functional for light motor vehicles. However, the road is still blocked for heavy motor vehicles, he added.