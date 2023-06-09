Srinagar, other places record hottest day of season

As per the details, the maximum temperature at Pahalgam and Kokernag settled at 26.4 degree Celsius and 29.6 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature has risen across Jammu and Kashmir after the frequent wet spell continued for over half a month here, which led to the plummeting of the temperature across the Union Territory.

Pertinently, the weatherman here had predicted further increase in the temperature across Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the Union Territory would witness warmer days ahead.