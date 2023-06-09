Srinagar, other places record hottest day of season

Srinagar, June 9: Srinagar, Pahalgam, Kokernag and Gulmarg recorded the hottest day of the season on Friday.
Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season today as the mercury settled at 30.6 degree Celsius.
Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort also recorded the hottest day of the season with officials saying that 21.3 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at the station today while Pahalgam and Kokernag in Southern district Anantnag also recorded the hottest day of the season.
As per the details, the maximum temperature at Pahalgam and Kokernag settled at 26.4 degree Celsius and 29.6 degree Celsius.
The maximum temperature has risen across Jammu and Kashmir after the frequent wet spell continued for over half a month here, which led to the plummeting of the temperature across the Union Territory.
Pertinently, the weatherman here had predicted further increase in the temperature across Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the Union Territory would witness warmer days ahead.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Sonum Lotus had said that the weather would remain mainly dry from June 09-June 12 across J&K, adding that a brief spell of shower, thunderstorm mainly towards evening during the next four days cannot be ruled out.
“The possibility of show and thunderstorm in the evening is less with just 10-20 per cent chances,” he said.
Lotus further added that there is no forecast of any major rainfall till June 12 in Jammu and Kashmir.