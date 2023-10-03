Srinagar peaceful, says IG CRPF after flagging off women bikers rally

Asked whether there was any terrorism in Srinagar, the IG CRPF said that today a mega flagging off event was held in the heart of Srinagar. “Where is terrorism? District is peaceful. There can be no better peaceful atmosphere anywhere else,” he said.

To a query whether Kashmiri women can also join CRPF, the IG CRPF said: “Yes, Kashmiri women can join the force in any category.” About the bike rally, he said that the event is a sign of women power and it sends a message that women can achieve anything they wish. “This is a sign of women empowerment," he said, reported news agency KNO.