Srinagar, Pulwama get new District Volleyball bodies

Srinagar, July 15: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) on Saturday conducted elections for district Srinagar and Pulwama Associations for the next 4 years.
As per the statement, Amir Bhat was re-elected as president and Muneer Aalam as President, Secretary of the Srinagar Volleyball Association respectively. In District Pulwama, Ghulam Mohd-ud-Din Mir was elected as president and Mudasir Ahmed Dar was made Secretary of the Pulwama Volleyball Association for the next 4 years from 2023 to 2027, a handout issued here on Saturday informed.
The election of both the districts was held under the supervision of Returning Officer, Kuldeep Magotra, Chief Executive Officer VAJK and observers, Ramesh Sharma (Treasurer VAJK) and Mohd Tariq (Joint Secretary VAJK).
During the elections, presidents and secretaries of 17 affiliated volleyball clubs of the district Srinagar and 11 affiliated volleyball clubs of the District Pulwama were present.
Other office bearers of District Srinagar: Umar Malik (Treasurer), Muzamil Nazir (Executive Vice President), Rayees Ahmad (Senior Vice executive), GS Mehta, Masroor Hussain and Muzaffar (Vice Presidents), Momin Mir and Zahid Manzoor Sheikh (Publicity Advisors); Johan Muhammad, Amjad Hussain, Abrar Maqbool, Muqeem Kanth and Rahil Shah, Irfana, Shafia, Ishfaq Reshi (Joint Secretaries).
Other office bearers of District Pulwama: Farooq Ahmed Magray (Treasurer), Mohd Shafi Dar (Vice President), Javeed Ahmed Dar and Shahid Hassan (Joint Secretaries). Executive Members: Gowhar Ahmed Chopan, Gowhar Ahmed Shah, Muneev ul Yousuf, Umar Nazir, Wazir Ahmed Dar while Dar Snowbar and Saba Farooq (Women Promoter members).
On behalf of the volleyball association of J&K, CEO VAJK congratulated the newly elected Srinagar and Pulwama District Volleyball Associations for the next 4 years.