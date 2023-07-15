Srinagar, Pulwama get new District Volleyball bodies

As per the statement, Amir Bhat was re-elected as president and Muneer Aalam as President, Secretary of the Srinagar Volleyball Association respectively. In District Pulwama, Ghulam Mohd-ud-Din Mir was elected as president and Mudasir Ahmed Dar was made Secretary of the Pulwama Volleyball Association for the next 4 years from 2023 to 2027, a handout issued here on Saturday informed.

The election of both the districts was held under the supervision of Returning Officer, Kuldeep Magotra, Chief Executive Officer VAJK and observers, Ramesh Sharma (Treasurer VAJK) and Mohd Tariq (Joint Secretary VAJK).