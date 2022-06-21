Kashmir

Srinagar records lowest June temperature in nearly half century

A Met department official said that Srinagar city's maximum temperature was the coldest June day temperature since 1975.
Shikaras are seen rowing in world famous Dal Lake amid rain in Srinagar, on Monday, 20 June 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, June 21: Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Tuesday recorded maximum of 15 degrees Celsius - the coldest June temperature in nearly a half century.

A Met department official said that Srinagar city's maximum temperature was the coldest June day temperature since 1975.

"Tuesday's maximum temperature is 14.2 degrees below normal. A temperature of 15 degrees Celsius is very common in February in Srinagar," the official said.

Higher reaches in J&K and Ladakh have received fresh snowfall during the last 3 days. Chilly wind blowing into the Valley from snow-clad mountains has pushed the temperature down in the hinterland.

Weather office has forecast improvement from Wednesday afternoon onwards.

Lowest June temperature in Srinagar

