Srinagar resident among three held over Shopian grenade attack: police

Srinagar, March 22: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the Shopian grenade attack case by arresting three persons from whose possession arms and ammunition were recovered.
“Police in Shopian solved a grenade attack case (FIR number 22/2022 of PS Zainapora) and arrested accused persons involved in the terror crime, besides recovered incriminating materials including arms & ammunition,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.
A CRPF trooper was injured in the grenade attack on Babapora camp of D-Coy of 178 BN of the paramilitary forces on March 19.
“During investigation of a grenade attack case (FIR number 22/2022 of PS Zainapora), Shopian police based on reliable sources picked up one suspect identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Alai resident of Melhura,” said the spokesman.
“During questioning, he disclosed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF) of Frisal Kulgam and on his instructions, he threw a grenade on 19th of March 2022 at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF Jawan namely Amit Kumar got injured. He further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by the said terrorist in order to join terrorist ranks.”
“During further questioning, he disclosed the name of another accused person identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan son of Zahoor Ahmed Khan of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar. On the disclosure of accused Qaiser Zahoor Khan, incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 03 Chinese pistols, 06 magazines, 04 grenades & 30 rounds have been recovered.”
“All the three accused persons involved in the terror crime have been arrested. Further investigation is going on,” the spokesman added further.