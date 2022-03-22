Srinagar resident among three held over Shopian grenade attack: police

“Police in Shopian solved a grenade attack case (FIR number 22/2022 of PS Zainapora) and arrested accused persons involved in the terror crime, besides recovered incriminating materials including arms & ammunition,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

A CRPF trooper was injured in the grenade attack on Babapora camp of D-Coy of 178 BN of the paramilitary forces on March 19.