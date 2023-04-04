Srinagar residents suffer infrastructure deficit, official inefficiency: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 4: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said that Srinagar is suffering an acute infrastructure deficit, and even many parts of the city are lacking a proper drainage system to effectively flush out waste. He lamented that successive governments have failed miserably to build sufficient infrastructure in the city over the years and decades.
According to a press note issued here, Bukhari was addressing a party convention, which was attended by the party’s district-level leaders and prominent workers from the district. The convention, held at the party headquarters in Srinagar, was called to discuss public issues as well as to deliberate on certain internal party matters.
During the meeting, the participants shared their personal experiences and the feedback they had received from the people regarding the public issues and grievances in Srinagar city.
On this occasion, Bukhari asserted that not only did the previous governments fail to ensure adequate development in Srinagar areas, but the incumbent administration is also falling short in providing the necessary facilities to the residents of the city.
He said, “The information pouring in suggests that many areas across the city face power outages even during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan. Some areas experience power curtailments even during the Sehri and Iftar hours as well. This shows administrative inefficiency of the officials responsible for ensuring the required power supply to the residents.”
“I am also told that there is an acute shortage of the landed cost (subsidised) rice at the ration ghats in Srinagar, which is causing marginalized sections of society to face great difficulty in obtaining their due quotas of rice,” he added.
Apni Party President urged the LG administration to take the required initiatives to ensure a swift redressal of the issues that people in Srinagar are facing in terms of the lack of development and required facilities.
During the meeting, the party leader also held discussions over certain party matters and outlined a strategy to make the party strengthen further in Srinagar city. They decided to speed up the public outreach campaign in the various areas of Srinagar.
On this occasion, a prominent political activist and Corporator from Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar Ghulam Nabi formally joined Apni Party. Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari gave him a warm welcome into the party fold.
He said, “It is always a source of great pleasure for me to witness prominent political leaders and workers joining hands with us. I extend a warm welcome to Ghulam Nabi in our party and believe that his membership will further strengthen our party cadre in the constituency. “