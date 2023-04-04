Srinagar residents suffer infrastructure deficit, official inefficiency: Altaf Bukhari

According to a press note issued here, Bukhari was addressing a party convention, which was attended by the party’s district-level leaders and prominent workers from the district. The convention, held at the party headquarters in Srinagar, was called to discuss public issues as well as to deliberate on certain internal party matters.

During the meeting, the participants shared their personal experiences and the feedback they had received from the people regarding the public issues and grievances in Srinagar city.